Demi Lovato celebrates being “California sober” on 420

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato is celebrating the weed holiday 420 after proclaiming herself “California sober.”

The singer shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story Tuesday, smoking a bowl while sitting on a hammock in front of a beautiful ocean view.

“Happy 420,” she captioned the post, which was soundtracked by her song “California Sober” off her latest album Dancing with the Devil: The Art of Starting Over.

In a second photo posted to her Instagram Story, she shows a close-up of her bowl, which is made to look like a bowl of ramen.

“California sober” is a term Demi has used to describe her current level of sobriety. She is sober from all drugs except marijuana and alcohol, which she uses in moderation.

In her YouTube docu-series Dancing with the Devil, Demi explained that being “California sober” isn’t for everyone, but it works for her.

“I’ve learned that shutting a door on things makes me want to open the door even more. I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say ‘I’m never gonna do this again,'” she said. “Telling myself I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana is setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.