Demi Lovato clarifies her triggering frozen yogurt shop visit: “The message has gotten misconstrued”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato explained why she addressed her “triggering” visit to a local frozen yogurt shop. The “Dancing with the Devil” singer, who’s in recovery for an eating disorder, was accused of bullying the small business, but she said her original intent got “misconstrued.”

In an Instagram video posted Monday, Demi expressed why she called out The Bigg Chill over the weekend because of how “you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counters.”

The Grammy nominee stressed in the video update how the displays could negatively affect those who are recovering from eating disorders or struggling with their self-image.

“When I messaged this froyo place, originally I wanted to make a point, and I wanted to call out behaviors or branding things that didn’t sit right with me,” the 28-year-old singer explained. “As someone who deals with an eating disorder and is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still — to this day — have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt and being content with it and keeping it down.”

Noting how labeling food is “a huge deal” to people like her, Demi hopes more stores will update their branding to explicitly state that certain foods considered “diet” options, such as sugar or gluten-free, will clarify they are “for specific health needs” such as celiac disease, instead.

She encouraged that by making that small change, those recovering from an eating disorder will “feel safe wherever they go to eat.”

“I’m willing to talk to this froyo shop to help get the messaging right,” the Sonny with a Chance alum added before apologizing, “I’m genuinely sorry that people took it the wrong way. I just get really passionate.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.