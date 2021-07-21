Demi Lovato felt a “burst of body confidence” after filming their first sex scene

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato has a new outlook on body positivity and to celebrate the “little wins,” they shared a sexy selfie from their upcoming TV project on social media.

“Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!” Demi, seen wearing a black satin bra and shorts, captioned the photo posted to their Instagram. “I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.”

They added, “Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL).”

“I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post – I do just that!” they continued. “It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

Lovato shared more photos from the set on their Instagram Story, along with the name of their character.

“Meet Teddy,” read the caption to a shot of the “Dancing with the Devil” singer dressed in a black-and-pink zebra striped shirt with black pants.

Demi is currently shooting Hungry, a TV pilot for NBC co-starring Valerie Bertinelli. The show follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues support group.

