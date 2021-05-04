Demi Lovato gets the COVID-19 vaccine, encourages others to do their research

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato will be vaxxed for the summer.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared a photo of herself post-COVID-19 vaccine shot, with a bandage on her arm. She explained to fans why she decided to get vaccinated.

“Getting the vaccine came down to one thought process for me: I simply would rather risk potential side effects of a vaccine than risk lives by catching or spreading Covid,” she wrote.

“It’s normal to be cautious when something new comes along,” Demi continued. “Wanting to know more is a good thing — it means you want to be informed.”

She concluded by pointing people to Global Citzen’s VaxBecause.org website, where they can learn more.

Back in March, Demi was part of Phenomenal and Higher Heights for America’s Pro-Vaxxer campaign to prevent the spread of vaccine misinformation.

