Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Elton John and more nominated for this year’s GLAAD Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMag

The 33rd annual GLAAD Awards have unveiled this year’s list of nominees and, among them, is Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Halsey and many others.

Demi, LNX and Halsey are competing against each other in the outstanding music artist category, which also includes Elton John and Melissa Etheridge. Demi earned a nod for their Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over album while Lil Nas X’s album debut MONTERO secured a nom. Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power earned them an honor while the GLAAD Awards highlighted Sir Elton’s The Lockdown Sessions and Melissa’s One Way Out.

Demi has also been awarded a special recognition for their episode of 4D with Demi Lovato that featured author Alok Vaid-Menon.

Other nominees in separate categories include former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, whose Prelude album ﻿﻿earned her recognition in GLAAD’s outstanding breakthrough music artist category.

It also should be noted that Marvel’s Eternals, in which Harry Styles made a cameo at the end, has been nominated for outstanding film while NBC’s The Voice is up for outstanding reality program.

The 33rd annual GLAAD Awards will take place on two dates — April 2 in Los Angeles, California, and May 6 in New York City.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.