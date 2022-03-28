Demi Lovato mourns passing of grandmother: “I miss you already”

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Demi Lovato has lost one of their biggest supporters — their grandmother, Sue Hart. Sue is Demi’s maternal grandmother and she passed away over the weekend.

The “Anyone” singer shared a series of Instagram stories on Sunday in honor of their late grandmother, writing, “This hurts so f***ing bad. I’ll miss you and our phone calls and I love you so much Grandma. I miss you already.”

The Grammy nominee also shared a collection of throwback photos, one of which showed a very young Demi sandwiched between “4 generations in one picture.” They noted in that photo, “She’s with Mimaw now” — their late great-grandmother who died in 2016.

Demi also announced Sue opted to become an organ donor and praised, “She saved 3 lives donating her organs. She’s a hero.”

The singer’s mother, ﻿Dianna De La Garza, also spoke out on social media and shared a photo of her and Sue embracing. “My heart is broken today but I know you’re flying with the angels now,” Dianna wrote. “Give Daddy a kiss on the cheek for me and tell him I love him. Y’all have lots to catch up on… I love you forever, my sweet funny beautiful Mama.”

Demi responded to their mother’s tribute, writing, “I love you momma so much.”

