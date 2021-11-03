Demi Lovato partners with “consciousness-expanding” video platform Gaia

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Demi Lovato is teaming up with a video-sharing platform called Gaia, which describes itself as “the largest online resource of consciousness-expanding videos.”

The subscription-based platform features “content for the mind, body, and soul,” including documentaries, original shows and yoga and meditation classes.

“I am excited to be one of Gaia’s first celebrity ambassadors and honored to join a platform I have been a fan of for some time,” Demi says in a statement. “Understanding the world around us, both known and unknown, and diving deeper into areas that expand our consciousness is exciting to me and I am honored to be able to be a part of a community of people who want to do the same.”

Demi first became interested in Gaia thanks to their fascination with extraterrestrials. The singer was introduced to one of the platform’s show hosts, Dr. Steven Greer, founder of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, and has used his meditation techniques for “making contact.” Demi is also a fan of Gaia original series Ancient Civilizations and Deep Space.

