Demi Lovato says “ignoring my truth” led to their near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato is re-examining one of the darkest moments in their life: their near-fatal overdose. The “Anyone” singer believes running from who they were led to their brush with death in 2018.

“I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth,” the 28-year-old singer tells People. “I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with.”

Demi continued, “I did it, though, because I thought that’s how it was supposed to be.”

Now, Demi isn’t hiding who they are: They recently came out as pansexual and nonbinary. They tell the publication they have learned “how important it is to live your truth and not suppress yourself.”

“You can only carry on like that for so long before it comes spilling out and manifesting, sometimes negatively, in other ways,” the singer expressed.

The singer hopes that, by sharing their story, they’ll inspire other closeted LGBTQ+ youth to accept who they are.

As previously reported, Demi is reteaming with Propeller to auction off some of their stage clothes to benefit causes like the Human Rights Campaign.

“The Human Rights Campaign’s ‘Count Me In’ movement for trans and non-binary equality asks allies to send a message that you vow to go out of your way to raise awareness and uplift the lives of our trans and non-binary friends and family,” Demi explained.

Noting the increase of legislation targeting transgender youth, they added, “This campaign from HRC makes it easy to take action. I hope everyone will participate.”

