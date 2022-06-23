Demi Lovato says it’s “a dream come true” after Kelly Clarkson covers “Anyone”

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Kelly Clarkson tackled Demi Lovato‘s heart-wrenching ballad “Anyone” on her daytime talk show on Wednesday, and Demi could hardly hold back their excitement.

Taking to their Instagram Story, the Grammy nominee raved, “A dream come true!” Demi continued, “Grew up singing to Kelly Clarkson and now she’s covering my song… You crushed this Kelly!! Love you!!”

Demi previously revealed they penned the single as an unknowing “cry for help” amid their addiction struggles in 2018. Four days after recording the track, Demi suffered a near-fatal overdose. They ultimately chose to release the personal single on their seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

Demi also took a stroll down memory lane in their Instagram Stories to prove just how long they’ve admired the American Idol winner. Sharing a throwback video from when they were a young teenager, Demi wrote, “Me covering Kelly Clarkson at 13/14 ish. Life long fan.”

The song Demi was covering back then was Kelly’s 2003 single “The Trouble With Love Is.”

