Demi Lovato says their new music makes them emotional: “It’s my absolute best yet”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Demi Lovato is not only gearing up for a new music era, but a totally new chapter in life. Since releasing their seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over last year, Demi has committed to total sobriety and began exploring their sexuality and gender, most recently coming out as nonbinary and preferring they/them pronouns.

The Grammy nominee also told fans they’re embracing their punk rock roots and their new album will be a firm departure from their pop music. Taking to their Instagram story, Demi revealed the importance of their upcoming work. “Getting emotional listening to my new album because I’m so proud of it. It’s my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today,” they wrote.

The singer spoke of sharing a snippet of their forthcoming single “Happy Ending,” of which they described, “I wrote this in an incredibly dark place.” Demi said they are “so grateful I’m no longer in that low, cold and lonely place.”

“I’m sure that no matter what happens in my life.. my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again,” they closed, adding, “I can’t wait for everyone to hear. I love you all.”

The album’s title and release date are currently unknown.

