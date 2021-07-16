Demi Lovato shares makeup free selfie, explains that’s when they feel the “sexiest”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato revealed when and where they feel the “sexiest” — and it just so happens to be in the middle of a bubble bath.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the “Confident” singer shared a makeup-free selfie they took during a relaxing bath.

Lovato, who came out as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, explained in the caption, “I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked.”

“Just me in my purest form,” the Grammy nominee continued. “I don’t always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I’m beyond grateful that in these moments, when I’m most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is.”

Lovato, who is a vocal supporter of body and self-acceptance, was praised by their fans for the vulnerable yet empowering update.

While the singer’s 110 million followers called them “beautiful” and “inspiring,” others thanked Lovato for serving as a source of motivation to overcome their own insecurities.

Lovato has consistently documented their journey of self-acceptance. After coming clean about their years-long battle with eating disorders and self-esteem issues, Lovato bared it all in their latest album Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, their first full-length project since 2017.

