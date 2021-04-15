Demi Lovato sings to her backyard squirrels during “Tiny Desk” concert

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Demi Lovato stripped it down for her intimate Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, which premiered Wednesday.

The powerhouse singer, accompanied by just a keyboardist, kicked off her 12-minute concert series with an acoustic version of her ballad “Tell Me You Love Me.”

Lovato, 28, also spoke to fans between breaks and chatted about her excitement for the arrival of spring, because that means summer, her favorite season, is right around the corner.

“I’m really happy to be out in the bright, sunny California sun,” she welcomed while gesturing to the sky. She also shouted out the audience watching her from her backyard — the army of wild squirrels that she has spent quarantine trying to win over using tasty treats.

“I have now taught them how to eat from my hand and that’s a big accomplishment,” she grinned, hinting that she was thinking about her backyard friends while belting out her ballad.

Demi also delivered a rousing rendition of her new single “The Art of Starting Over” before closing out the concert with her emotional confession track “Dancing with the Devil.”

Both songs make up the title of her newly released seventh studio album, which is available for purchase and streaming now.

