Demi Lovato teases her upcoming tour on ‘The Tonight Show’

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Demi Lovato kicked off their three-night takeover of The Tonight Show on Tuesday, and offered a little preview of what fans can expect when their Holy F*** tour hits the states in September.

The pop star will definitely be performing their earlier hits, although they won’t necessarily sound the same.

“My music is more rock now, so I’m not doing, like, even my older songs kind of have a rock flair. They’re not pop anymore,” they told host Jimmy Fallon.

Demi’s set list will also include some cover tunes, one of which will be the Goo Goo Dolls‘ 1998 hit, “Iris.”

Speaking of covers, Kelly Clarkson delivered an intimate version of “Anyone” — the gut-wrenching first single from Demi’s seventh studio album, Dancing With the Devil…the Art Of Starting Over — on her daytime chat show for one of her “Kellyoki” segments. Lovato called it a full circle moment.

“I remember watching her on American Idol and just becoming so inspired by her that my email address when I was young was “LittleKelly@Yahoo.com,” they recalled. “For her to cover my song years later was just a full circle moment, cause I also used to cover her songs when I was younger.”

As proof, Jimmy showed a clip of a 13-year-old Demi belting out Kelly’s “The Trouble with Love.”

Lovato performed their first full live concert in four years over the weekend, and admitted to “having nerves” and wondering “can I still do this.”

When it was done, Demi says it “felt so good.”

“I can still do this, it’s just like riding a bike,” she shared.

Later, Demi performed “Substance,” from her Holy F*** album, which comes out on Friday.

