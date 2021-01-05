Demi Lovato teases that she's working on her new album

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato is starting off the new year by working on her upcoming album, it seems. However, the “Anyone” singer was not the one who spilled the beans.

Teasing in her Instagram stories on Sunday, Lovato shared a weekend tweet from her manager Scooter Braun, who wrote, “Demi is in the studio.” He also punctuated his excitement by including the ogling eyes emoji.

The 28-year-old singer added some context behind the cryptic tweet, explaining that Braun rushed to Twitter after she couldn’t answer one of his phone calls.

“*PHONE RINGS – SCOOTER’S CALLING*, ME: HEY CAN’T TALK, IN THE BOOTH,” Lovato narrated in bold letters above a screen capture of her manager’s excited tweet.

Lovato’s seventh studio album has been teased since December 2019, where she announced via Instagram stories, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”

Demi’s latest single is “Commander In Chief,” which she released in mid-October. That emotional ballad follows three solo-anthems the singer released in 2020, “Anyone,” “I Love Me” and “Still Have Me.”

She also partnered with Sam Smith for “I’m Ready” and with Marshmello for “OK Not to Be OK.” She also appeared on a remix of Blackbear‘s “All Time Low” last month.

Lovatics have been waiting since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me for a new album and are hoping this latest announcement means that Demi’s putting the finishing touches on her seventh studio effort — which has since been dubbed #D7 by fans.

When speaking with Harper’s Bazaar last April, the singer teased her unnamed album during her video interview.

“I am so excited for you guys to hear my new album. I really hope that you enjoy it,” Lovato raved. “I put my heart and soul into this. And so I definitely think you’ll be able to hear that when you listen to it.”

Demi is in the studio 👀 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) January 3, 2021