Demi Lovato teases unreleased songs from upcoming project

Demi Lovato is getting ready to release their all-new project, which sees them returning to their punk rock roots.

Taking to their Instagram story recently, which was captured by Pop Crave, Demi teased two snippets of their up-and-coming songs. One hardcore track features shrill vocals, slamming guitars and a cacophony of drums, while a shorter tease features the singer boasting over a toned down drum lick, “What happened to classics?/ Gimme the real s***/ Gimme the magic.”

The Grammy nominee tagged the video as “#Substance,” which is rumored to be the title of the upcoming track.

Fans were quick to compare the new tune to that of Demi’s debut album, Don’t Forget, which saw the “Confident” singer embracing a rock vibe. But this new offering is more adult and in-your-face.

This isn’t the first time Demi teased an upcoming single on their story. In January, the singer shared a clip of an an edgy, punk-like track which featured the twisted lyrics, “Get your tickets to the freak show, baby/ Step right up, watch the freak go crazy.”

Demi previously held “a funeral for my pop music” and told Rolling Stone about the staged photo, “I would say it’s a new era. I’m ever-evolving, ever-changing. I’d like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album — but I do that every album cycle.”

It’s unknown when exactly Demi plans to release their new music.

