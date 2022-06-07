Demi Lovato will set out on first tour in four years starting this fall

Courtesy Live Nation

Demi Lovato will be keeping busy in the second half of 2022: in addition to their hotly anticipated new album, they unveiled a multidate tour that kicks off this fall.

Demi will release their eighth studio album, HOLY F***, with a “v” instead of a “u” in the title, on August 19. Fans will not have to wait too long to see those new songs performed live.

The Grammy nominee will set out on tour before the album even drops. The 26-stop tour kicks off August 13 in Springfield, Illinois, and will hit up many major cities across U.S. and Canada. They will visit areas such as Portland, San Francisco, Toronto, Detroit, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans and Houston before wrapping things up on November 6.

Demi will also include six South American dates August 30 through September 13, with pit stops in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil and Chile.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” Demi said in a statement. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

The singer last set out on tour in 2018 in support of their sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m. local time on DemiLovato.com — the same day Demi’s new song, “Skin of My Teeth,” drops.

