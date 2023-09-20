Demi Lovato’s spicy answer to the question “When do you feel most confident?”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Demi Lovato finds nothing wrong with being confident — after all she wrote a song about it in 2015. But what makes the pop-rock star feel that way these days?

“I feel the most confident when I’m having sex,” Demi said on The LadyGang podcast‘s September 19 episode.

“Cause you’re so present that you’re not thinking about what is actually like … what clouds your judgement throughout the rest of the day, or at least that’s how it is for me. It’s not that way for everybody,” the singer, who is currently dating musician Jutes, elaborated.

The reveal came during a game called “Revamped,” based on Demi’s new album of the same name, featuring rock versions of her hits. During the game the hosts asked questions based on the names of some of her tracks. For example, for her song “Heart Attack” they asked “What gives you a heart attack?” For those wondering, it’s her alarm clock.

“I sleep so hard that my alarm clock scares the s*** out of me,” Demi shared.

