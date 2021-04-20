Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges

A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020 in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all charges including 2nd degree murder, 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter.

The scenes from the Twin Cities metro have been tense as of late – the recent death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man, has fanned the flames of anger after he was was fatally shot by police officer Kimberly Ann Potter during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota just days ago.

Since Floyd’s death in 2020, while a global pandemic and grueling presidential election were in full swing, many people in the Twin Cities community have been in a constant state of emotional tension. Floyd’s death sparked off international protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The city of Minneapolis has spent months preparing for this trial and this verdict has finally been announced this afternoon.

