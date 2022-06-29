Dermot Kennedy announces new album ‘Sonder,’ releases new song “Dreamer”

Lola & Pani/Island Records/Interscope

Irish artist Dermot Kennedy, who’s currently on the road opening for Shawn Mendes on his Wonder tour, has announced details of his second album.

The project, called Sonder, will be out September 23. The title is a term that was coined in the book The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, and is defined as “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.”

In a statement, the “Something to Someone” artist says, “The meaning behind ‘Sonder’ has resonated with me so much for years. I exist in an industry where we’re encouraged to constantly only think about ourselves and I find that exhausting and uninspiring. I want to learn about you.”

He adds, “Let us share all of our triumphs, all of our troubles. Let this music belong to all of us, to find our own stories and our own solace within it.”

Dermot has also released a new song from the project called “Dreamer,” along with a video.

He’ll be on tour with Shawn through August 20. He’ll then play the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Nevada on September 18 and Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival in California on September 30.

