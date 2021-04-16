Despite her FOMO, pregnant Elle King is ready to kick off the ACM Awards Sunday night

“Ex’s and Oh’s” singer Elle King is five months pregnant, but that’s not stopping her from opening the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night with her pal Miranda Lambert: They’ll be singing their current duet, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” But Elle says it’s ironic that she’ll be singing about getting drunk when her current condition keeps her from doing just that.
“Am I like, ‘FOMO,’ really hard right now? Yes. Am I still having fun? Yes!” she tells ABC Audio. “Is it for the best that I’m not living up to this song’s full potential? For the best for sure, yeah! Because I mean, y’know…I can light a match, y’know what I’m sayin’?”
But other than the fact that she and Miranda won’t be popping bottles on Sunday night, Elle says she has no complaints about her pregnancy — or her life, for that matter.
“I’m, like, in a really awesome place. What can I say?” Elle declares. “You know, I’ve got a song is doing well. I’m about to open a massive awards show with my friend. I’ve got a little baby that I worked really hard for. [My fiancé and I] just bought our dream house.”
“Like, I feel like I’m bragging,” she goes on. “But after this wild, very long, long year-plus, I feel like I have so much to be grateful for that, y’know, a little nausea here and there can’t get me down!”
The Academy of Country Music Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Other stars who’ll be appearing include John Legend, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and Lady A.
