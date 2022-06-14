With summer quickly heating up people are getting back outside and planning their summer trips and sites to see. This past weekend Crisco went to one of Minnesota’s favorite and most iconic scenic sites. Instead of returning with fond stories and memories he’ll cherish forever, Crisco returned with a strong and very hot take! You see, the big guy couldn’t wait to take his nephew to one of his favorite places to visit growing up, Minnehaha Falls. Nestled neatly along the beautiful banks of the mighty Mississippi River, Minnehaha Falls is certainly a site to see. Or is it? According to Crisco, this once majestic site is now a sight for sore eyes. Crisco explained why these falls fell short of his expectations and why we shouldn’t even waste our time going there. We couldn’t believe it! This got us to ponder the thought, well what in Minnesota is worth going to? Just like so many other times we’ve had questions, we turned to you. What Minnesota trip tips do you have? What are some Minnesota must do’s? Aka, what are some Minnesota destination do’s? Just like every other time, our listeners came through in a big way. Here’s some Destination Do’s sent in by listeners.

Do’s

Sea Salt Eatery (Known for their seafood and amazing Sebastian Joe’s ice cream) – Minneapolis

Kayaking the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes

The Glensheen Mansion in Duluth

Gooseberry Falls

Two Harbors Split Rock Lighthouse

Munsinger & Clemens Garden in St. Cloud

Betty Danger’s Country Club & Ferris Wheel in Minneapolis

Sven & Ole’s (fantastic pizza parlor in Grand Marais)

Betty’s Pie – Two Harbors

Tettegouche State Park – Silver Bay (North Shore of Lake Superior)

Downtown Stillwater (Nelson’s Ice Cream in Stillwater is incredible!)

Kellerman’s in White Bear Lake is a must

Willow River (technically Hudson, WI)

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum – Chaska

Taylors Falls – Chisago County

Minnetonka Drive In

Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis (tremendous Van Gogh exhibit)

Dinner and cocktails at Jensen’s in Eagan

North Shore/Ely

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

