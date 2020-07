No surprises here ... Dusty loves Sunday snicky snacks just like her mom! Check out Dez’s Old Home Foods "Spinach Dippy" recipe below. #regram via @dezks95 • Dusty is one happy girl with her after daycare snack today. She loves a good dippy just like her mama 😂 We whipped up an easy spinach dip (shhhh don’t tell her) with some of my Old Home Foods faves! Mom tip-mix in Old Home cottage cheese to add more protein for a delicious & healthy snack! ❤️ Spinach Dippy 8 ounces of old home sour cream 8 ounces of old home cottage cheese 1 package of frozen spinach thawed and chopped up 1 packet of ranch served with chips, pretzels or crackers #oldhome #dustyharlin #family #healthy #ks95partner