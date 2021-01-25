Dez has a . . . Unique Way of Remembering Things

We all have little tricks for remembering things. Some folks use little word tricks like “lefty loosey righty tighty”. Others breakdown things into song. Who else sings out the number of days in each month?

Dez on the other hand. . . has her own unique way of remembering things. Her ‘technique’ involves singing out words like a cheerleader. You will have to hear it for yourself!🤣

What’s your quirky way of remembering things? Let us know on Facebook and Instagram for a chance to be mentioned live on-air!🎙️

Facebook – Click me!

Instagram – Click me!