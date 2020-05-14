Dez and her daughter Dusty take on the #ChocolateChallenge

If you’re on TikTok and even Instagram, you might have seen the #ChocolateChallenge floating around social media. Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner decided to challenge her daughter for social media. Jenner set out a bowl of chocolates in front of her 2-year-old, Stormi.

“You can only have three of them. I’m gonna give you three of them,” she told Stormi, as the toddler lunged to grab her treat.

“But wait!” Jenner exclaimed. “You have to wait ’til mommy comes back okay? I have to go to the bathroom.” And much to our surprise, little Stormi stayed patient the whole time and was rewarded with the chocolates!

Since Dez is our in-house “cool mom,” was asked her to challenge Dusty for social media! Could Dusty resist temptation and be patient long enough to earn some delicious treats?!

Listen to the audio below:



Watch the video below: