DHVANI strives to provide a FREE mask for every American

April 23, 2020

If you haven’t already purchased, made or willed a protective mask into existence, now is the time. DHVANI is an apparel company working to provide a FREE mask for every American.

It’s simple … click here to begin the process! All you have to do is provide an email address, shipping address and answer a three quick questions. They will then send you a confirmation email for your free mask.

Sure, you’re probably wondering … am I going to get 100 emails from them moving forward? Duh. But don’t we all have a special email that we use for “junk” mail? If not, now is the perfect time to create one and if getting a few emails means you’re protected during this pandemic … it might be worth it!

Watch their promotional video below:

