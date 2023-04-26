Dial-up internet, cheerleaders out for revenge and more: Netflix drops season 6 trailer to ‘Black Mirror’

Netflix/Nick Wall

“You’ve been wondering. You’ve been waiting. You’ve been warned,” read a set of title cards for the new trailer to the sixth season of the Emmy-winning Netflix series Black Mirror.

The series will return in June.

A collection of snippets from the forthcoming season of the dystopian series sets the mood, and it’s grim: There’s a dust-up at a clothing store that sees a woman bashing another’s head through a display case, a house fire, sleazy paparazzi and, well, dial-up internet access.

As always, the series has attracted top talent, including Emmy winner Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, Ben Barnes, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin and Zazie Beetz.

About the forthcoming season, executive producer Charlie Brooker tells the streaming service’s news blog Tudum, “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

He added, “The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

