Did Ed Sheeran just hint at new album and tour?

Didier Messens/Redferns

Is Ed Sheeran subtly announcing a new album and a new tour?

The singer is the new sponsor of his hometown soccer team — or football team, as the English call it — Ipswich Town Football Club. According to the club’s website, shirts for both the men’s and women’s teams will feature “+-=÷x” with the word “tour” below it.

So what does the logo mean? “All will be revealed in time,” Ed says.

The logo of course includes his past album titles, + [Plus], x [Multiply] and ÷ [Divide], but he’s never had an album titled – [Minus] or = [Equal]. Let the speculation begin!

Ed’s last album was 2019’s No.6 Collaborations Project. His two-year Divide world tour ended with four hometown shows in Ipswich in August 2019.

