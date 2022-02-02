Did ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ accidentally reveal the sex and birth date of Nick Jonas’ new baby?

Karwai Tang/WireImage

We haven’t heard anything from Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, since they surprised everyone on January 21 with the revelation that they’d welcomed their first child via surrogate. The baby’s sex hasn’t been confirmed by the proud parents, but a new interview with Priyanka may have inadvertently done so.

Priyanka is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Asia, and in part of the accompanying interview, the actress discusses her work as a UNICEF ambassador, trying uplift women and girls in India — which she says “changed me and made me feel like I’m useful to the world.”

But the magazine introduces that part of the interview with a passage that reads, “Female empowerment has always been something that Priyanka has been invested in. And now, considering that she has her own daughter to raise, that commitment is sure to become even more laser-focused.”

The article also notes, “And as of January 15th, Priyanka has finally discovered the most precious and profound form of love that exists — that of a mother towards her child.” That date is six days before the announcement was made, which seems to indicate that the baby was born on the 15th.

If Nick and Priyanka never actually discuss the sex — even the name — of their child, they’ll just be following a family tradition. When Nick’s brother and band mate Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, became parents in July of 2020, they didn’t confirm either the sex or the name of their baby. It was Nick who actually confirmed reports, four months later, that it was a girl named Willa.

