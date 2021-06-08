Did you catch Katy Perry’s shout-outs to her daughter and Orlando’s son in her latest video?

Christine Hahn

On Monday, Katy Perry released a behind-the-scenes look at her most recent video, “Electric,” which she recorded to help Pokémon celebrate its 25th anniversary. In the clip, Katy pointed out some Easter eggs she slipped into the video that pays tribute to some people who are very near and dear to her.

Part of the video takes place at a farmer’s market where an actress playing young Katy is shown performing, just like Katy used to do in real life as a teen. But as Katy points out in the behind-the-scenes footage, the stalls at the market are named after her loved ones.

“Of course, some of these stalls are very personal to me,” she explains, while standing at one called Flynn’s Flowers. Flynn is, of course, the 10-year-old son of Katy’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom. There’s also a stall named Daisy’s Garden, named after her and Orlando’s daughter Daisy Dove, and Stella’s Strawberries, named after Katy’s niece Stella.

Speaking about including the children’s names, Katy tells MTV that they’re “just sweet little moments so then they can look back in 10 years and go, ‘Oh, I was thought of! I mattered!'”

There’s also a stall called Vega’s Veggies, which may be a reference to Katy’s upcoming residency in Las Vegas — or the fact that her beloved late grandmother Ann Hudson lived in Las Vegas.

The “Electric” video was shot on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

