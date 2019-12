Did you ever think you needed Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ in 4K?!

How many times have you wanted to relive that classic Wham! music video, “Last Christmas” but you couldn’t enjoy it because the quality was so bad?

Never fear … Wham! released a new version of the iconic music video but this time it’s in 4K! WTHeck?! That is correct, now you can see all that cheesy 80s goodness in crystal clear 4K resolution…

Watch the new version of the music video below: