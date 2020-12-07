Dionne Warwick and Taylor Swift adorably gush over each other in wholesome Twitter exchange

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

While legendary singer Dionne Warwick enjoyed poking fun at music acts The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper over the weekend, she had nothing but kind words when it came to Taylor Swift… which resulted in a super wholesome exchange between the two.

The aww-worthy conversation sparked when fans of the “That’s What Friends Are For” hitmaker asked her on Thursday to share her thoughts about Swift, to which Warwick explained she had nothing but praise for the pop singer.

“Okay, what about Taylor Swift? I want to tell her I hope that she’s having a good day and keeping her head high,” The five-time Grammy winner cheerfully responded before taking things a step further by personally reaching out to the young artist.

Warwick shouted out the “Shake It Off” singer in a follow up tweet, writing, “I hope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!”

Swift caught wind of the Twitter thread on Sunday and adorably responded by showing off just how excited she was to personally interact with one of her heroes.

“I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much,” the 30-year-old gushed. “Thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy.”

Of course, Warwick was equally delighted to hear back and kept the good vibes going by writing back a few hours later, “Happy holidays, baby. Continue uplifting others with your wonderful spirit.”