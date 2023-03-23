Director Christopher McQuarrie adds another original ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie character to 7th film

Paramount Pictures

If you’ve seen all of Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible movies, your attention to detail will apparently be rewarded by director and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie for the seventh installment: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Not only does Henry Czerny return as Eugene Kittridge, the secret agent who pursued Cruise’s apparently rogue Ethan Hunt in the 1996 original film, but McQuarrie just added another familiar face — if you’ve got a pretty stout memory.

The filmmaker posted yet another Easter egg cast addition photo to his Instagram, showing Rolf Saxon, who played William Donloe in the first M:I film.

You’d be forgiven if neither name rings a bell, but Donloe was the poor CIA computer guy whose vault-like office Ethan Hunt dropped into from the ceiling in that memorable scene from the first film. After one of Hunt’s team members dosed Donloe with something to make him puke — repeatedly — he was forced out of his computer vault so Hunt could steal an important file.

If you have an even better memory, you might remember Kittridge keeping the breech quiet, saying of Donloe, “I want him manning a radar tower in Alaska by the end of the day. Just mail him his clothes.”

Apparently, Donloe’s clothes arrived safely.

Starring Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Esai Morales, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens July 14.

