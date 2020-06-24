Director spills details on Nick Jonas' character in new action flick, 'The Blacksmith'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

We’ve got some more details on Nick Jonas’ role in the upcoming action flick, The Blacksmith.

The film’s director, Pierre Morel, who also directed the Liam Neeson action hit Taken, tells Variety that Nick’s character is like a mix between a modern day MacGuyver, and Q from the James Bond films.

Nick is playing Wes Loomis, a weapons expert for intelligence agencies. Forced to go on the run after his lab is destroyed and his colleagues are killed, he enlists the help of his mentor, a retired blacksmith played by Laurence Fishburne.

“I’m a James Bond fan and my big question as a kid was, what would it be like if Q had to do the mission himself?” Morel explains to Variety. “Since our hero in The Blacksmith is a modern Q, I was blown away. This [is a] guy who can invent stuff and make up every device you can imagine…but is not a hero and isn’t supposed to be in the field.”

Morel adds, “All of a sudden, he is thrown into mayhem and has to deal with the situation, [but] with all this knowledge and not with his muscles. That was key to my interest.”

The Blacksmith is set to begin production in September with an expected 2021 release.

Nick’s most recent film was 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved