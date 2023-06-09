Disney+ drops trailer to documentary about the late Stan Lee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Disney+ has revealed the trailer to Stan Lee, the documentary about the longtime Marvel Comics icon, who passed away in 2018 at 95.

The coming attraction opens with Lee’s cameo in 2008’s Iron Man — in which Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark mistakes him for Hugh Hefner — and takes viewers into the origin story of Lee’s long career.

Lee created or co-created dozens of the world’s best-known properties, from Iron Man to Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and the Fantastic Four.

The trailer also shows clips of the dozens of cameos Lee made throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Captain Marvel and Ant-Man, and how Marvel Comics stayed relevant over the decades, through storylines that dealt with the civil rights struggle, the war in Vietnam and more.

“If you really want to change things and make them better, you gotta plunge in,” Lee says in an old interview clip.

Stan Lee drops June 16 on Disney+.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

