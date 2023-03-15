Disney+ reportedly gives ‘Willow’ the ax

Lucasfilm

Willow‘s adventures won’t continue on Disney+. Deadline reports the streaming service owned by ABC News’ parent company has reportedly not renewed the series, which was a continuation of the 1988 Ron Howard film that shared its name.

Warwick Davis reprised the title role as Willow Ufgood in a series set in a world of swords and sorcery. The show also starred Rogue One and Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Erin Kellyman, as well as Spider-Man franchise vet Tony Revolori and Aladdin live-action movie vet Amar Chadha-Patel.

Although not a hit in terms of streaming numbers, Willow scored an average 83% with critics on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, though its audience score sits at 66%. Incidentally, the original film, which also starred Val Kilmer, rated just 46% with critics, but 79% with audiences.

The trade notes that the Willow universe is still “important” to Disney-owned Lucasfilm, and the property may be revisited in the future.

