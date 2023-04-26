Disney’s CinemaCon presentation features extended look at ‘Elemental’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and more

Disney/Pixar

ABC News’ parent company, Disney, took the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Wednesday for its turn at CinemaCon.

On the Marvel Studios side of things, the presentation included an exclusive clip of May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as the new trailer to November’s The Marvels.

On the animated front, it was announced that Star Trek and Dungeons & Dragons star Chris Pine has joined the voice cast of another November release, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish. Pine will play King Magnifico opposite West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose in a film that blends “beautiful watercolor style with groundbreaking CG animation.”

Melissa McCarthy was on hand to introduce an exclusive first look at her performance of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” as Ursula from the live-action The Little Mermaid, due out May 26.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion ride is getting a live-action reboot, and attendees were treated to a special look at the July 28 release that stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Emmy winner Dan Levy, and Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto.

Disney/Pixar unveiled 20 minutes of 3D footage from its animated film Elemental.

Other sneak peeks included: Oscar winner Taika Waititi‘s fact-based soccer comedy Next Goal Wins, due in theaters November 17; 20th Century Studios’ latest Agatha Christie adaptation from Kenneth Branagh and starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, called A Haunting in Venice (September 15); and the sci-fi film The Creator starring Tenet‘s John David Washington (September 29).

Harrison Ford sent a greeting to attendees that introduced a clip of the June 30 release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The presentation closed with a screening of the Stephen King-based horror thriller The Boogeyman (opening June 2).

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.