Do We All Really Have This in Common?

Ryan has a friend that spent some time thinking, and recently, he arrived at his own conclusion. After having this personal epiphany, he followed that up by making a pretty bold statement. A statement, that after we spent some time thinking about, it actually makes a little sense. Surprisingly, Ryan made some brave admissions. Then as usual, Crisco and Dez followed his lead, admitting they are guilty of this too. Lots of listeners weighed in and most seemed to be on the same side as Crisco, Dez, and Ryan. If you wouldn’t mind, listen to this bold statement and tell us where you fall. We’re trying to decide is this theory is actually accurate.