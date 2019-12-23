Do we need a reunion for ‘The Office?’

This week on Ellen, Ellie Kemper served as a guest host. And during her time in the host chair, she invited former coworkers Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on the show to chat about the possibility of a reunion for the hit show, The Office!

It seems all three ladies are completely open to the idea of coming back, but not as a “reboot” just a reunion. “I would not do an Office reboot but I would love to do a reunion special episode,” Fischer says. “I would like to get us all together again.”

Watch the interview below, and be sure to listen to the “Billie Eilish” section!

