Does Your Dog Sing Along with ‘Law & Order’ … Because the Dog Does!

Posted by: KS95 March 24, 2020 1 Views

We can teach our dogs to do a lot of amazing tricks, but sometimes their natural instinct kicks in and suddenly they showcase a talent you 100% never teach.

Like this dog … who sings along with the theme song from Law & Order! Twitter user @pete_schultz posted the video below on Twitter showcasing his dog’s funny talent:

But what Peter didn’t realize is that his dog wasn’t the only dog who enjoyed the Law & Order theme song. Other Twitter users responded with their own versions of the video!

