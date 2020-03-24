Does Your Dog Sing Along with ‘Law & Order’ … Because the Dog Does!

We can teach our dogs to do a lot of amazing tricks, but sometimes their natural instinct kicks in and suddenly they showcase a talent you 100% never teach.

Like this dog … who sings along with the theme song from Law & Order! Twitter user @pete_schultz posted the video below on Twitter showcasing his dog’s funny talent:

This is as good a time as any to tell you that my dog sings along to the Law & Order theme song every time he hears it pic.twitter.com/4HNVPWrzmE — Peter Schultz (@pete_schultz) March 19, 2020

But what Peter didn’t realize is that his dog wasn’t the only dog who enjoyed the Law & Order theme song. Other Twitter users responded with their own versions of the video!

Same with Miss Maple pic.twitter.com/4F53nV0kus — brittneymemphis (@brittneymemphis) March 19, 2020

My Harley does the same thing! We call it Paw&Order:SVU on his IG @hubbahubbaharley pic.twitter.com/BNhBwheO2F — DMK48 (@dmkuperman) March 19, 2020