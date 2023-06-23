Doja Cat announces The Scarlet Tour with Ice Spice and Doechii

courtesy of Live Nation

Doja Cat is ready to hit the road this fall. The singer just announced dates for The Scarlet Tour, which is her first North American arena tour.

The trek will hit 24 cities and feature special guests Ice Spice and Doechii on select dates. It will kick off on October 31 in San Francisco, with shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Boston and more, before wrapping December 13 in Chicago. A complete list of dates can be found at dojacat.com.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 28, with the general on-sale starting Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans interested in buying tickets will have to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan first, with registration open until Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. PT.

