Doja Cat begs ‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp to set her up with breakout star Joseph Quinn

Not even Doja Cat is immune to Eddie Munson’s charm. The Grammy winner has made it clear she caught feelings for Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn and is really hoping he slides into her DMs.

After the new season premiered on Netflix, Doja fired off a tweet saying Joseph was “fine as s***.” She also declared Wednesday in a since-deleted tweet that she found his good looks “f***ing criminal.”

Things snowballed from there when original Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp revealed on TikTok that the “Say So” hitmaker slid into his DMs in hopes he could be her wingman.

He grabbed a screenshot of their Instagram exchange, which begins with Doja begging, “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu.” She then doubles back to clarify, “wait no. Does he have a gf?”

“LMAOO slide into his dms,” Noah encourages in response, giving her the all clear that Joseph isn’t spoken for — but Doja then insists she doesn’t know the British actor’s Instagram or Twitter account handles.

The Grammy winner then replies, “He doesn’t have a dm to slide in.” She is proven wrong when Noah doubles back by linking Joseph’s account and writes back, “Right here ma’am.”

Fans are going wild that Noah exposed the “Kiss Me More” singer on TikTok, while others have applauded Doja for asking if Joseph was already taken.

It is unknown at this time if Doja has worked up the courage to message her crush.

Stranger Things‘ entire fourth season is streaming now on Netflix.

