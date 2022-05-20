Doja Cat drops off The Weeknd’s stadium tour due to tonsil surgery

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After warning fans on Twitter that she might have some bad news for them soon, Doja Cat delivered it on Friday afternoon.

“Hi guys,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram Story. “I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour.”

“I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all,” she added. To the post, she added a disgusting closeup of the inside of her mouth.

Doja had previously revealed on Twitter that a doctor had had to “cut into” her left tonsil and drain an abscess, which caused her a great deal of pain. She wrote, “i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.“

The Weeknd’s global stadium tour is set to kick off in Toronto on July 8 and run through September 2. No word on who will replace Doja on the tour.

Doja was also set to do several festivals in the U.S. and Europe this summer.

