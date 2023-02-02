Doja Cat hints more rap will be included on next album

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Doja Cat has a new album coming out this year and has hinted it’ll contain more rap songs.

Speaking with Variety, Doja acknowledged people think of her as a pop artist because of songs like “Kiss Me More” and “Say So.” That’s why she’s calls “Vegas” one of “the greatest experiences” she’s had.

“Everyone knows [Elvis‘] ‘Hound Dog’ — but I was able to give it my own spin. I went in and I was like, ‘Finally, I get to rap again,'” she recalled. “A lot of people discredit me, so it’s nice to just put another one in the f***ing bucket for a great rap song.”

Doja understands using pop-inspired hooks did allow for some success, but she’s ready to prove herself in rap and R&B music.

There’s also another genre she is flirting with: “I want to explore punk. But not pop-punk,” Doja said. “I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing.”

While the singer is making punk songs “for my own personal fun,” Doja’s not sure the songs will make it onto her future album. According to her, punk and rap “[do] not mesh.”

Although she has yet to announce a title or release date for her new album, Doja appeared disinclined to tour in support of it. “I do want to make sure that everything I’m doing right now in terms of recording is solidified before I make any decisions,” she noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja spoke of her love of going to war with online trolls. “I need to respond,” she said, adding she is “very good at handling” trolls because she grew up with that online culture. “I will gladly join in, balls to the wall. It’s fun for me.”

