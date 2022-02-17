Doja Cat jokingly asks fans to teach her how to act like a celebrity: “I’m a little confused”

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Doja Cat‘s fans have noticed that the “Say So” singer presents herself very differently on TikTok than on the stage or during award shows — which Doja parodied in a new TikTok video.

In the tongue-in-cheek video, titled, “How do i become celery,” the Grammy winner joked about her seemingly double life and pretended she has no clue how to act like a celebrity. She also spoke about receiving “a lot of comments since forever… of, ‘Oh, I forget that she’s a celebrity, she’s so unapologetically her.'”

“Can you guys help me because I’m a little confused,” the hitmaker laughed. “I don’t know how to be [a celebrity], like, what do I do? Can you give me advice on how I should be a celebrity? What do celebrities do?”

Doja urged her followers to leave a comment telling her how to be a perfect celebrity, saying she’s “concerned I’m doing my job wrong” — and, boy, did they deliver. While some responded in a similar joking manner, others took the assignment very seriously. One follower earned their own response video after commenting, “A celebrity is cold and they are like robots but that’s the reason why you are our favorite you are different in a better way.”

Doja replied, “Well this right off the bat is completely inaccurate! I appreciate you trying to make me feel special, but at the same time, there’s a lot of very, very cool famous people out there.” She listed a few people she admires, including MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov﻿, ﻿Neil deGrasse Tyson﻿﻿, ﻿Tracy Ellis Ross and Akon.

Oddly, Doja was later accused of being “incapable of cooking” because she’s a celebrity. She responded with a TikTok video showing off the fancy meal she recently whipped up.

﻿(Linked videos contain uncensored profanity.)

