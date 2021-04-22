Doja Cat launching her own NFT marketplace, Juicy Drops

ABC

Doja Cat is going all in on the NFT craze: Not only is she dropping her first collection on Friday, but she’s launching her own NFT marketplace, Juicy Drops.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital collectibles which are purchased with cryptocurrency and then stored using blockchain technology. Doja will start auctioning off her first collection early on Friday via OpenSea.

According to Billboard, the collection features a series of spinning metallic Doja Cat graphics in gilded frames, as well as images of Doja’s actual cat, Raymus. The NFTs come in “Metallic” or “Flavored” color variations, and fans who collect all of them will unlock a “Mystery” NFT. The drop will also give fans the chance to win goodies like a VIP experience at the singer’s 2022 tour.

Billboard quotes Doja as saying, “I’m helping to launch my NFT company so that I can actually own and control my art. I want to be able to make all decisions related to my creative vision and help other artists do the same. My ownership also allows me to direct how we can give back to causes that I truly believe in.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.