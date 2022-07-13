Doja Cat loses hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers after calling out ‘﻿Stranger Things’ ﻿star Noah Schnapp

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Doja Cat is hemorrhaging followers after publicly calling out ﻿Stranger Things﻿ star ﻿Noah Schnapp﻿ on a TikTok live.

The social media shake-up came after the “Say So” singer said that she was “disappointed” the 17-year-old actor shared their private messages about her crush on Joseph Quinn, who played rocker Eddie Munson on the show.

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes,” she had said, according to a fan-recorded video. While she did give Noah the benefit of the doubt that he wasn’t being malicious, Doja also said him posting “a private conversation between me and him” was “socially unaware and whack.”

“That’s like borderline snake s***. That’s like… weasel s***,” she continued. “I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Since she made those statements, over 240,000 people have unfollowed the Grammy winner, NME reports. Based on analytic data, Doja went from 24.34 million followers to 24.14 million followers in a week.

As for Noah, his follower count has increased — with his numbers jumping from 24.25 million to 25.17 million followers in that same span of time.

Neither of the two has spoken out about the incident. Noah has since deleted the video in question that sparked the whole debacle.

