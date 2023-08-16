Doja Cat opens up about love life, says she wants to act in movies someday

Mario Sorrenti

Doja Cat is one of the cover stars for Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2023 Icons Issue, and in the cover story, she discusses everything from her love life to future acting aspirations.

“I love love,” she tells the magazine. “I’m possibly a serial dater. I definitely have had that in me a little bit. But right now I’m in a different place in my life where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before.”

The singer, who’s reportedly been linked to social media star J. Cyrus, adds, “I think I’ve evolved. I’m learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different. I don’t feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own.”

Doja says she’s also considering branching out into other projects, beyond just music. “I want to make clothing, dabble in makeup,” she says. “I want to explore acting.”

“I would love to do movies that I believe in,” she says. “I would have to stop the music for a minute. But I would be down to immerse myself in acting for a certain period of time. I love comedies and action films. I want to learn martial arts and be in a film like John Wick.”

