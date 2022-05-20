Doja Cat posts graphic description of surgery for infected tonsils, will quit vaping for now

MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images

Doja Cat found out the hard way that infected tonsils and vaping don’t mix.

On Thursday, she tweeted, “dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f***ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.”

The “Say So” singer explained, “So my tonsils got infected before [the] bbmas and i was taking…antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty a** growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today.”

Doja then decided to get graphic, writing, “he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok.”

She revealed she’s planning to get her tonsils removed “very soon,” but meanwhile, she noted, “im quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that…im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it.”

“its like imagine all that weird poisonous s*** in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat,” she continued. “like f*** that. im hella young.”

When fans suggested Doja throw her vape away, she responded, “I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn’t need it at all by then… Right now I NEED THEM.”

She also admonished those fans for being “condescending to anybody who’s actually struggling with nicotine addiction,” but thanked others for their support and reassurance.

