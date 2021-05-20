Doja Cat & SZA to give “Kiss Me More” its TV debut at the BBMAs

Jamal Peters

Doja Cat and SZA are teaming up for the debut TV performance of their hit collab “Kiss Me More.” It’ll happen Sunday night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Both artists have a history of success on the Billboard charts: Doja has six top-40 hits, including the number-one single “Say So.” “Kiss Me More” is already top five on the Hot 100.

SZA has scored nine top-10 hits on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart, including her number-one hit, “The Weekend,” as well as four top 10s on the Hot 100. Her album CTRL debuted on top of Billboard‘s Top R&B Albums chart.

The BBMAs, hosted by Nick Jonas, air Sunday night on NBC. Other performers include Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos, BTS, Pink, Jonas Brothers & Marshmello, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness, AJR, Glass Animals and twenty one pilots. Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the ceremony.

