Doja Cat teams with Roku Channel to release longform live performances

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Fans of Doja Cat have a new reason to flock to the Roku Channel — the service is now the only place you can watch her brand-new live performance series before anyone else.

According to a press release, Doja will perform several singles off her Planet Her soundtrack, which includes “Ain’t S**,” “Need to Know” and “Love to Dream.” Called Doja Cat’s Live Performance series, the longform videos will double as an exclusive sneak peek and will only be available on the Roku Channel starting Saturday, February 5, to Sunday, February 6.

The partnership comes from Vevo, who is the flagship operator of the “Official Live Performances” series. The network will then host Doja’s videos starting Monday, February 7.

